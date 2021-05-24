India becomes third nation after US, Brazil to cross 300,000 Covid deaths

-
ALSO READ
DMK leader Stalin's son Udayanidhi to make his electoral debut in April
Tamil Nadu election LIVE: Covid-hit Kanimozhi casts vote; 71% turnout
Tamil Nadu election result LIVE: AIADMK+ fights bravely, fails to save govt
Tamil Nadu election 2021 on April 6, result on May 2; know full schedule
Tamil Nadu budget: Fiscal deficit may widen by 5% of GSDP to Rs 96,890 cr
-
India’s Covid-19 death toll crossed the 300,000-mark on Sunday, with nearly 100,000 deaths having been added just between May 1 and 23, according to the website covid19india.org.
India is the third country after the US and Brazil to cross the grim milestone. The US has so far reported over 589,000 deaths and Brazil 448,000 deaths.
It took India more than a year to reach the 200,000-mark. However, with the severe second wave there has been a huge surge and over 4,000 deaths were recorded daily on several days this month. Union health ministry data said that as of Sunday morning, 3,741 fresh deaths were recorded in the country.
ALSO READ: Covid-19 crisis: Punjab says Moderna refused to send vaccines directly
Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Delhi recorded the highest number of deaths. As of Sunday morning, 1o states –the four mentioned above and Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Kerala, West Bengal, Uttarakhand, and Andhra Pradesh – accounted for 74 per cent of the daily deaths.
India’s Covid mortality rate, according to the health ministry, is around 1.13 per cent. The government has said mortality in hospitalised patients has remained the same at around 9.6 per cent in both the first and the second waves. Experts, however, have expressed concern over the new variant, B.1.617, first found in India that is causing more infections and fatalities.
A view shows shallow sand graves of people, some of which are suspected to have died from the coronavirus disease, on the banks of the river Ganges in Shringaverpur on the outskirts of Prayagraj | ReutersThe rise in the number of infections has meant that the weekly death toll was over 28,000 and was growing at a double-digit rate until recently. There has been some slowdown in the past few days.
Various reports have flagged under-reporting of deaths in many states. A study by the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation estimated that India would see one million Covid deaths by August 1.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU