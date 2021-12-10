India brings back 104 people from Afghanistan in special flight

India has evacuated 104 people, including 10 Indian nationals, from Kabul in a special charter aircraft on Friday.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the flight was arranged under India's operation Devi Shakti.

The operation was launched to evacuate Indians from after it fell to the on August 15.

"Under Operation Devi Shakti, a special Kam Air flight arranged by India has arrived in New Delhi from Kabul," Bagchi tweeted.

#WATCH | Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and BJP chief JP Nadda carry Guru Granth Sahib which has been brought by Sikh delegation from Kabul, Afghanistan this afternoon. The delegation has brought three Guru Granth Sahib with them. pic.twitter.com/2ckZFRd9oP — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2021

"It has brought 10 Indians and 94 Afghans including members of the Afghan Hindu-Sikh minority community. Among the evacuees are 9 children, including 3 infants," he said.

The flight is likely to fly back over 90 Afghan nationals stranded in India along with some medical supplies, officials said.

The flight brought three copies of the Guru Granth Sahib and Hindu religious texts from the ancient Asamai Mandir in Kabul.

It is learnt that both the Indian government and the Afghan embassy in Delhi coordinated to arrange for the flight.

Puneet Singh Chandhok, president of Indian World Forum, in a statement earlier, said it's a matter of pride that the "three holy Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji from historical Gurdwaras in and Hindu religious scriptures, including Ramanaya, Mahabharat and Bhagavad Gita," from the fifth century Asamai Mandir in Kabul are being brought to Delhi.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)