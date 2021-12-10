India brings back 104 people from Afghanistan in special flight

-
ALSO READ
India vs Afghanistan highlights: India 1 | 1 Afghanistan at full time
ICC T20 WC, AFG vs SCO Highlights: Afghanistan wins by 130 runs
T20 WC, AFG vs NAM highlights: Afghanistan thrash Namibia by 62 runs
Air India flight with 129 passengers from Kabul lands in Delhi
US envoy for Afghanistan leaves for Doha to hold talks on Afghanistan
-
India has evacuated 104 people, including 10 Indian nationals, from Kabul in a special charter aircraft on Friday.
External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the flight was arranged under India's operation Devi Shakti.
The operation was launched to evacuate Indians from Afghanistan after it fell to the Taliban on August 15.
"Under Operation Devi Shakti, a special Kam Air flight arranged by India has arrived in New Delhi from Kabul," Bagchi tweeted.
"It has brought 10 Indians and 94 Afghans including members of the Afghan Hindu-Sikh minority community. Among the evacuees are 9 children, including 3 infants," he said.
#WATCH | Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and BJP chief JP Nadda carry Guru Granth Sahib which has been brought by Sikh delegation from Kabul, Afghanistan this afternoon. The delegation has brought three Guru Granth Sahib with them. pic.twitter.com/2ckZFRd9oP— ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2021
The flight is likely to fly back over 90 Afghan nationals stranded in India along with some medical supplies, officials said.
The flight brought three copies of the Guru Granth Sahib and Hindu religious texts from the ancient Asamai Mandir in Kabul.
It is learnt that both the Indian government and the Afghan embassy in Delhi coordinated to arrange for the flight.
Puneet Singh Chandhok, president of Indian World Forum, in a statement earlier, said it's a matter of pride that the "three holy Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji from historical Gurdwaras in Afghanistan and Hindu religious scriptures, including Ramanaya, Mahabharat and Bhagavad Gita," from the fifth century Asamai Mandir in Kabul are being brought to Delhi.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU