India can be nerve centre of modern supply chains in post-Covid world: PM

It has been thirty days since PM called for the 'Janata Curfew', followed by the lockdown, dubbed the most rigorous in the world, to curb the spread of On Sunday, PM shared his vision of a post- world and how he sees India rising to the occasion.

Highlighting how the virus outbreak has significantly changed the contours of professional life, PM wrote, "These days, home is the new office. The Internet is the new meeting room. For the time being, office breaks with colleagues are history."

"I have also been adapting to these changes. Most meetings with minister colleagues, officials, and world leaders are now via video conferencing... There were extensive interactions with NGOs, stakeholders, civil society groups and community organisations to get ground-level feedback," his LinkedIn blog read.

Not just workplaces, but online concerts to chess matches are becoming the new norm; banking, education sectors are benefitting from digitalisation and the e-portals that have been launched. "After all, the most transformational impact of Technology often happens in the lives of the poor. It demolishes bureaucratic hierarchies, eliminates middlemen and accelerates welfare measures."





With the world is in pursuit of new business models, "India, a youthful nation known for its innovative zeal, can take the lead in providing a new work culture," Modi opined.

According to him, the essential ingredients that businesses need to incorporate now are — adaptability, efficiency, inclusivity, opportunity, and universalism.

"Unlike previous moments in history, when countries or societies faced off against each other, today we are together facing a common challenge. The future will be about togetherness and resilience," the PM stated.

He envisioned India to emerge as the global nerve centre of complex modern multinational supply chains in the post-COVID-19 world, with the right blend of the physical and the virtual.

"Let us rise to that occasion and seize this opportunity," he said.

