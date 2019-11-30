India can't take promises made to new Lanka govt for granted: policy expert

Constantino Xavier, fellow, foreign policy, Brookings India tells Aditi Phadnis, Sri Lanka's new President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will be a realist in his foreign policy, delivery on promises made by New Delhi will be central to India-Sri Lanka relations.

Edited excerpts: How do you see the outcome of the presidential elections in Sri Lanka impacting domestic politics in Sri Lanka? The result reflects a return to the majoritarian Sinhala current that emerges cyclically in Sri Lanka, beginning with the election of SWRD Bandaranaike, in 1956. Except for Mahinda Rajapaksa’s ...