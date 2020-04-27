JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

UP to create quarantine hubs for 1.5 mn amid plans to bring home migrants
Business Standard

India cancels orders for Chinese Covid-19 test kits, says won't lose money

States must stop using rapid antibody test kits procured from Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech and Zhuhai Livzon Diagnostics, said ICMR

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

A woman gives samples to a medic for Covid-19 tests, during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Ranchi. Photo: PTI
A woman gives samples to a medic for Covid-19 tests, during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Ranchi. Photo: PTI

India has cancelled orders given to two Chinese companies for providing Covid-19 test kits after finding them faulty in field conditions, said the government on Monday. Not a single rupee will be lost to the companies, it said.

States must stop using rapid antibody test kits procured from Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech and Zhuhai Livzon Diagnostics, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), according to news agency IANS. "The results showed wide variation in their sensitivity, despite early promise of good performance for surveillance purposes," it said in a statement.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: Govt cancels orders for 2 Chinese firms' test kits

"In view of this, states are advised to stop using these kits procured from the above-mentioned companies and return them to be sent back to the suppliers."

ICMR had provided rapid antibody test kits to states with instructions that they be used for surveillance alone. However, Rajasthan and West Bengal complained that the new test kits had only 5.4 per cent accuracy. Opposition parties, too, questioned the government's purchase as well.

ALSO READ: Most CMs want lockdown to continue beyond May 3: Pondy CM after meeting PM

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged that some people were indulging in profiteering while supplying rapid test kits for COVID-19 to the government and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi take immediate action against them.
First Published: Mon, April 27 2020. 17:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU