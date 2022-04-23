India carving opportunities from challenges amid Ukraine war: Sitharaman

-
ALSO READ
Russia-Ukraine war in world's 'breadbasket' threatens food supply
What are flex-fuel vehicles? Can they cut our dependence on petrol?
3rd round of Russia-Ukraine talks end with no significant results: Report
US to provide nearly $54 mn in additional humanitarian aid to Ukraine
LIVE: Russian invasion shut down 30% of Ukraine's economy, says FM
-
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said that India is "carving out" opportunities from challenging situations as the world continues to face hikes in fuel prices and shortage of food grains amid the Russia-Ukraine war.
Addressing a press conference in Washington alongside Indian envoy to US Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Sitharaman said that India is trying to find a market for its exports and provide meaningful assistance to end hunger.
The Finance Minister said she voiced her concern that countries like India which have potential for floating its agricultural produce, particularly cereals, have faced difficulties with the World Trade Organization (WTO).
"...I have voiced that countries like India which has potential for floating its agricultural produce, particularly cereals, have faced difficulties with the WTO. And because of that the entire plenary was recognizing that there is hunger and shortage of food grains all over the world -- countries like India which can promptly supply are facing difficulties with WTO," she said.
Answering a question on economic challenges posed by the Russia-Ukraine war, she said, "Yes, in some aspects, the war has brought challenges for us. The supply of sunflowers, which was largely from Ukraine, is not happening now. So, we are trying to search for alternative sources."
On the impact of war on India's energy needs, Sitharaman said the portion of crude coming from Russia is not more than 3-4 percent. "So in an energy basket which is largely from the Middle East and somewhat from the US, that portion which comes from the Russian federation is not so much that it is going to upset us."
"Of course the war is causing metals to go up, agriculture products to go up and also disruption in supply chains, all that pain is equally borne by India also. The opportunities that we have identified and progressed in it are export of foodgrain including wheat," she said.
Sitharaman also answered a question asked by ANI on possible India-US cooperation on energy front. "If there is any cooperation that they want to extend (on energy) then they are welcome. But I have not had any discussion per say in the bilaterals on energy related assistance," said Sitharaman.
She made the remark in response to earlier remarks of US Deputy National Security Advisor Daleep Singh, who during his India visit, had proposed greater India-US cooperation on the energy front.
Further, Sitharaman said India's achievement in terms of the digitisation that has taken place in the recent past is being recognised.
"Many of them are even coming forward to know more and share any such experience," she added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU