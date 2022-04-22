Boris Johnson offers to give India 'know-how' to build its fighter jets

-
ALSO READ
How capable are IAF's multirole Rafale fighter jets?
Here's how Tejas Mark 2 is evolving into a bigger, powerful fighter
' High risk': US to oppose any plans to provide MiG fighter jets to Ukraine
TMS Ep102: Repo rate, Revenue Sec Tarun Bajaj, markets, Rafale jets
Swedish company Saab talks up Gripen fighter, describes offer to Finland
-
With an eye on Russia, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday offered help to India giving 'know-how' for making its own fighter jets and a licence for faster deliveries of defence equipment, especially when the West is trying to wean India away from Russia.
During bilateral talks with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, Johnson discussed the ways to boost trade and security ties with India, which buys more than half of its military hardware from Russia.
Johnson has offered support for new Indian-designed and built fighter jets, offering the best of British know-how on building battle-winning aircraft.
Both leaders agreed to transform defence and security cooperation as a key element of India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and discussed opportunities for defence collaboration including co-development and co-production for meeting the needs of armed forces of both the countries.
The two leaders had also detailed discussion on co-production and defence technology, particularly in electric propulsion and modern defence aircraft's jet engines and other complex defence equipment, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.
Both sides issued a joint statement for further intensifying co-operation on Cyber Security particularly in the areas of cyber governance, cyber deterrence and safeguarding critical national infrastructure.
They also agreed to closely cooperate on countering the persistent threat of terrorism and radical extremism.
The two leaders also discussed the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict.
Prime Minister Modi also expressed deep concern at the mounting humanitarian crisis and reiterated his call for immediate cessation of violence and return to direct dialogue and diplomacy as the only way forward.
"The world faces growing threats from autocratic states which seek to undermine democracy, choke off free and fair trade and trample on sovereignty," Johnson said in a statement on Thursday after visiting Gujarat.
--IANS
ams/pgh
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU