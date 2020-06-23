India, China armies to disengage from friction points in Ladakh: Report

JUST IN
Sanofi eyes Covid-19 vaccine approval in early 2021; partners Translate Bio
On Monday, Lt Gen Harinder Singh held a nearly 11-hour meeting with Commander of the Tibet Military District Maj Gen Liu Lin

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The talks were held in the midst of escalating tension between the two countries following the violent clashes in Galwan Valley

Indian and Chinese armies have arrived at a consensus to "disengage" from all friction points in eastern Ladakh at a marathon meeting of top military commanders of the two sides on Monday, official sources said.

The talks were held in a "cordial, positive and constructive atmosphere" and it was decided that modalities for disengagement from all areas in eastern Ladakh will be taken forward by both the sides, they said.

On Monday, Lt Gen Harinder Singh, the commander of the 14 Corps, held a nearly 11-hour meeting with Commander of the Tibet Military District Maj Gen Liu Lin in an attempt to lower the temperature between the two sides.
 

The talks were held in the midst of escalating tension between the two countries following the violent clashes in Galwan Valley last week that left 20 Indian Army personnel dead.

"There was a mutual consensus to disengage. Modalities for disengagement from all friction areas in eastern Ladakh were discussed and will be taken forward by both the sides," said a source.
First Published: Tue, June 23 2020. 14:07 IST

