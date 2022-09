India, China to conclude disengagement in Gogra-Hotsprings by Sept 12: MEA

India and will complete the disengagement process in the Gogra-Hotsprings area in eastern by September 12, the said on Friday.

The ministry's comment came a day after the Indian and Chinese armies announced that they have begun to disengage from the Gogra-Hotsprings Patrolling Point 15, where the two sides have been locked in a standoff for over two years.

The two sides have also agreed to take the talks forward and resolve remaining issues and restore peace and tranquility along LAC in India- border areas, the MEA said.

"It has been agreed that all temporary structures and other allied infrastructure created in the area by both sides will be dismantled and mutually verified. The landforms in the area will be restored to the pre-standoff period by both sides," spokesman Arindam Bagchi said in response to queries on the issue.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)