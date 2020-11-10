India, China to hold 9th round of talks to resolve border issues in Ladakh

-
-
The military delegates from India and China are likely to hold talks for the ninth time this week to resolve the border disputes in Eastern Ladakh, as both countries during the eighth round of dialogue had constructive exchange of views on disengagement.
The eight Corps Commander level talks between both the countries took place on November 6. Though the talks ended in a deadlock, both countries agreed to maintain dialogue and communication through military and diplomatic channels, take forward the discussions, and push for the settlement of other outstanding issues, so as to jointly maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas.
The Indian Defence Ministry issued a statement last Sunday in which it stated that the two sides had a candid, in-depth and constructive exchange of views on disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Western Sector of India-China border areas.
The ministry had also stated that both the countries have agreed to earnestly implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, ensure their frontline troops to exercise restraint and avoid misunderstanding and miscalculation.
Since no thinning of troops is in sight, the soldiers of both the countries will remain exposed to a temperature of minus 20-degree Celsius.
On August 30, India had occupied critical mountain heights on the southern bank of the Pangong Lake like Rechin La, Rezang La, Mukpari and Tabletop which were unmanned till then. India has also made some deployments near Blacktop. The movement was carried out after the Chinese tried to make a provocative military move.
Now, dominance at these 13 peaks allows India to dominate the Spangur Gap under Chinese control and also the Moldo garrison on the Chinese side.
India and China are engaged in a seven-month long standoff along the LAC. Despite several levels of dialogue, there has not been any breakthrough and the deadlock continues.
