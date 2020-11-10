EVMs absolutely robust and tamper-proof, says Election Commission

-
ALSO READ
Stop blaming EVMs: Karti Chidambaram on Congress' poor show in Bihar
All not well in Grand Alliance, says RLSP; Kushwaha hints at possible exit
Talks with Grand Alliance fail, CPI(ML) to contest 30 seats in phase one
Bihar vote count likely to end late tonight, says Election Commission
Election Commission likely to announce Bihar Assembly poll dates today
-
Against the backdrop of some leaders questioning the reliability of EVMs, the Election Commission (EC) asserted on Tuesday that the machines are "absolutely robust and tamper-free".
After the ruling NDA took a lead over the opposition Grand Alliance in the poll trends for Bihar on Tuesday, Congress leader Udit Raj raised questions on the reliability of EVMs, asking why the machines cannot be hacked if satellites can be controlled from the earth.
But another Congress leader, Karti Chidambaram, said the electronic voting machine (EVM) system is robust, accurate and dependable.
"This has always been my view. I stand by it. There have been doubters of the EVM from across political parties, particularly when the results don't go in their favour. Till now no one has demonstrated scientifically their claims. Whatever be the outcome of any election, it's time to stop blaming the EVM. In my experience, the EVM system is robust, accurate and dependable," he tweeted.
Responding to a question on doubts being raised by some politicians, Deputy Election Commissioner in-charge of EVMs Sudip Jain told reporters here that the machines are absolutely robust and tamper-proof.
"It has been clarified time and again that EVMs are absolutely robust and tamper-proof. Even the Supreme Court has upheld their integrity more than once," he said.
Jain recalled that in 2017, the commission had offered an "EVM challenge" to political parties.
"The integrity of EVMs is absolutely without any doubts and merits no other clarification," he said.
Udit Raj asked if Donald Trump could have lost in the US presidential polls had EVMs been used.
"If the direction of satellites to Mars and Moon can be controlled from the earth, then why can't EVM be hacked," he wrote on Twitter.
"If elections were held in America with EVMs, could Trump have lost," he asked.
Udit Raj is the Congress party's national spokesperson. He is a former BJP MP from Delhi.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU