India Coronavirus Dispatch: Gurugram firm developing vaccine in pill form

-
ALSO READ
World Coronavirus Dispatch: This Austrian region will become a vaccine lab
Private hospitals can charge up to Rs 250 for a shot of Covid-19 vaccine
Bharat Biotech first Indian Covid vaccine maker to get peer-reviewed data
Covid blow: Delayed therapy, WFH worsened eye disease cases, say doctors
World Coronavirus Dispatch: Europe's woes continue as France renews curbs
-
Daily cases highest in six months
India reported 81,466 fresh coronavirus infections on Friday, taking the cumulative caseload to 1,23,03,131, according to a report in the Scroll. The daily rise is the highest in six months. The country saw 469 deaths due to the pandemic, taking the death toll to 1,15,25,039, according to central health ministry data. The active caseload is at 6,14,696. As many as 6,87,89,138 shots have been administered since the nationwide inoculation programme kicked off on January 16. Of these, 36,71,242 were given on Thursday. Read more here
India’s Premas Biotech working on a vaccine in capsule form
Gurugram-based biotechnology firm Premas Biotech is developing a Covid-19 vaccine candidate in the form of an oral capsule, the firm's managing director Prabuddha Kundu told ThePrint. The company has partnered with the Jerusalem-headquartered Oramed Pharmaceuticals. “A single dose of the vaccine tablet or capsule has proven to be efficacious in animal studies. OraVax product is different as it would not require any special delivery mechanism and cold storage,” Kundu said. “If proven efficacious, this vaccine will give a lot of benefits to the world as it would not require syringes or administration in hospital settings.” Read more here
Explained: Covid vaccine distribution
The vaccine distribution takes place at two levels, according to an explainer in ThePrint. At the local level, hospitals pass on their requests for vaccines to district authorities which are then sent to the state administrations. The central government, meanwhile, routinely places orders with the vaccine makers based on assessments on Covid situations in states. Based on the Centre's demand, the vaccine makers dispatch the shots to various states by air. The vaccines are transported through a temperature-controlled supply chain that maintains their quality from the point of origin to the vaccine beneficiary. The vaccines then reach their destination at various hospitals, where they are administered to beneficiaries. Read more here
AstraZeneca, Bharat Biotech studying Covid shots for children: AIIMS head
British-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca and Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech are carrying out studies to determine safe and effective doses for children, AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria told NDTV. AstraZeneca's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin are being administered in India currently. "If we really need to control the pandemic and have children back to school and be comfortable with that, we will have to look for vaccines which are for children. And I am aware that both the vaccine candidates which are being used in India are conducting studies to look at safety and dose as far as children are concerned," Guleria said. Read more here
Ivermectin should only be used in clinical trials: WHO
The evidence so far on the effectiveness of ivermectin drug in treating Covid-19 is inconclusive and until more data is available, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has recommended that the drug only be used in clinical trials, a report in The Indian Express said. Ivermectin is a broad-spectrum antiparasitic agent, included in WHO’s essential medicines list for several parasitic diseases. It is also used to treat scabies, the report said. Read more here
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU