India Coronavirus Dispatch: How can vaccines be kept safe from hackers?

-
ALSO READ
India past the Covid peak, pandemic could run its course by Feb: Govt panel
Coronavirus vaccine update: Covid drug, AstraZeneca vaccine current status
World Coronavirus Dispatch: EU states to pilot Covid-tracing apps
India coronavirus dispatch: Demystifying Covid-19 care, if you are infected
World Coronavirus Dispatch: Europe steps up efforts to contain pandemic
-
How countries can keep their Covid vaccines safe from hackers
In the wake of the pandemic, how can countries fight their way back to good public health and economic recovery? Short answer: develop enough doses of vaccines to be distributed and administered to millions of people without a hitch.
That’s the ideal, but the SARS-CoV-2 vaccine supply chain is rife with logistical complexities. What’s more, the enormously valuable intellectual property and data on the various vaccines, components, and therapeutics are relatively easy for threat actors to pilfer. Nation-states are already attempting to steal vaccine formulae and disrupt operations. Read more here
Stop harming yourself with cold and flu antibiotics
Antibiotics are over-prescribed and often for infections that do not need their help, particularly respiratory conditions. While these unnecessary prescriptions may contribute to the development of resistant bacteria, there is another reason to be cautious about antibiotics: Direct harms caused by these drugs. Read more here
Gearing up for a tough Winter: Covid means precautions — and more space — for those at night shelters
Thermal scanners at a night shelter in Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi, mask distribution at one near AIIMS, and instructions to maintain social distancing at 'portacabins' for the homeless in Kashmere Gate. As temperature drops and Covid cases rise in the national capital, night shelters — temporary homes to thousands — are gearing up for a tough winter ahead. Read more here
As cases surge, these states have imposed a night curfew
Several states have decided to bring in curfew during the night in districts witnessing a spike in the cases of the coronavirus disease among other measures to contain the spread of infections. Authorities in several districts of Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Rajasthan have imposed night curfew. Under the Union home ministry’s orders states cannot impose a complete lockdown without its permission. Here are the details of the night curfews in place in these states.
As tourist inflow rises, policing a challenge in Covid times but cops ready
With the number of tourists in Goa increasing, crowd management is expected to be challenging for the police in light of the coronavirus pandemic. Winter being the peak tourist season for the coastal state, Goa police is gearing up for a bigger inflow of tourists. Read more here
Classroom digitisation, online learning to get priority
In the wake of the Covid-19 crisis and suspension of classrooms, the government is planning to dedicate a special package for the digitization of classrooms and to promote online learning. Read more here
Is the pandemic making children introverted?
The pandemic has affected us both physically as well as emotionally, be it adults or children. The lockdown was a big transition, necessitating variable degrees of adjustments. This ‘adjustment’, by definition, is stress. For children, uncertainty, social isolation, lack of peer to peer interaction, and no outdoor activities have led to signs of irritability, boredom, anxiety, depression, stress, fear, worry, and other negative feelings. Another point of debate is “Does personality (introvert/ extrovert) influence how children are handling this pandemic or is the pandemic making children introverted?” Read more here
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU