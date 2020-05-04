India enters Lockdown 3.0; all dos and don'ts explained in pics

While travel by airways, railways and metros is still prohibited, the Union government has allowed cab aggregators to help people in commuting, except in the red zones. For inter-state transportation, however, you will still require a travel pass issued by the respective state ministries. Four-wheeler vehicles with up to two passengers and the driver are allowed while two wheelers can have pillion riders only in green and orange zones. Buses and bus depots can operate with 50 per cent capacity, in green zones. Movement of individuals, for all non-essential activities, shall remain strictly prohibited between 7 pm to 7 am.