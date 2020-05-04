India enters Lockdown 3.0; all dos and don'ts explained in pics

Travel
While travel by airways, railways and metros is still prohibited, the Union government has allowed cab aggregators to help people in commuting, except in the red zones. For inter-state transportation, however, you will still require a travel pass issued by the respective state ministries. Four-wheeler vehicles with up to two passengers and the driver are allowed while two wheelers can have pillion riders only in green and orange zones. Buses and bus depots can operate with 50 per cent capacity, in green zones. Movement of individuals, for all non-essential activities, shall remain strictly prohibited between 7 pm to 7 am.
Liquor/Pan shops
Liquor, paan, tobacco shops may resume in the three zones but have to ensure minimum six-feet social distancing with not over 5 people at a time. However, consumption of these items won't be allowed in public places.
Workplaces
Private offices in red zones can operate with up to 33 per cent strength according to requirement, with rest working from home. All government offices shall function with officers of the level of Deputy Secretary and above to the extent of 100 per cent strength. The remaining staff will attend upto 33 percent in line with requirement. Defence and Security services, Health and Family Welfare, Police, Prisons, Home Guards, Civil Defence, Fire and Emergency Services, Disaster management and related services, NIC, Customs, FCI, NCC, NYK and Municipal services shall function without any restrictions; delivery of public services shall be ensured and necessary staff will be deployed for such purpose.
Domestic helps
Domestic helps, plumbers, electricians, laundry, mechanics among others can now work during the day in all the three zones though states are expected to further clarify the rules in this regard.
Events
Large gatherings such as religious, political and social are not allowed, but weddings with up to 50 people maintaining social distancing are. Also, up to 20 people are allowed to attend a funeral.
Hospitality
All kinds of hospitality services such as hotels and restaurants are yet to be allowed.
Educational and training institutions
Educational and training institutions such as schools, colleges and coaching centers will remain closed until further notice. However, distance or online learning programmes are allowed.
Shops
Places of mass gatherings like malls, gyms, theatres, bars, et al will remain closed until future notice.
