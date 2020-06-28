India gave 'befitting reply' to those who coveted its territory: PM

India gave a "befitting reply" to those who coveted its territory in eastern Ladakh, said Prime Minister on Sunday without naming China.

Modi, in his monthly radio address, spoke about the India’s military clash with China's People’s Liberation Army (PLA) that killed 20 Indian soldiers on the night of June 15 in eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley.

It was the first deadly clash between the two countries' militaries on the 3,488-kilometre disputed border since four Assam Rifles jawans were ambushed and killed by Chinese border guards in October 1975.

"The world has seen India's commitment to protecting its borders and sovereignty. In Ladakh, a befitting reply has been given to those coveting our territories,” said Modi.

"India bows to our brave martyrs. They have always kept Indian safe—their valour always be remembered,” he said.

The Prime Minister's Office on June 20 called as "mischievous interpretation" the criticism over Modi's remarks at an all-party meeting that no one has entered Indian territory or captured any military post while referring to the Galwan Valley clash. The government also countered Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's claim that India "surrendered to the Chinese aggression".





"People are commonly talking about one thing--when will the year 2020 end. They feel it has been a year of many challenges," said as he listed the coronavirus pandemic, cyclones in eastern and western India and the eastern Ladakh border skirmish among crises the country had faced.

"India's history stands testimony to many glorious victories on challenges and disaster," he said in his recorded speech.