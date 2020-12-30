India has capability to hit terror targets across LoC if needed: Rajnath

-
ALSO READ
Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in J&K for fourth consecutive day
Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch
Pakistan summons senior Indian diplomat over alleged ceasefire violations
Underground bunkers being built in Uri for safety from ceasefire violations
Pakistan summons senior Indian diplomat over ceasefire violations along LoC
-
India has the capability to hit terrorist targets across the border if the need arises, Defence Minster Rajanth Singh has said and noted that Pakistan has been indulging in notorious actions along the border since its creation.
In an exclusive interview with ANI, the minister said Pakistan has been resorting to 300-400 ceasefire violations in a few months but the Army gives a befitting reply.
"Ever since its existence, Pakistan has been indulging in notorious actions along the border," he said.
The minister said the troops were working to eradicate terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.
"The country's soldiers have proved that not only this side, but to eliminate terrorism they can go to the other side and attack terrorist hideouts if the need arises. India has that capability, that power," he said.
India had carried out surgical strike on terror launch pads across the border in 2016 after Uri terror attack. It had carried out an aerial strike on terror camp in Balakot in 2019 following terror attack Pulwama.
The minister had slammed Pakistan during the graduation parade at Airforce Academy in Dundigal earlier this month and said that the neighbouring country has continued with its "nefarious acts" on the border, even after losing four wars.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU