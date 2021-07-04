India logs 43,071 new Covid-19 cases, daily positivity rate at 2.34%

-
As many 43,071 new COVID-19 cases were reported in India in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry on Sunday.
This is the eighth consecutive day with less than 50,000 new cases reported in a day. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the recovery rate of the country has climbed to 97.09 per cent.
With 52,299 recoveries in the last 24 hours, daily recoveries continued to outnumber the daily new cases for the 52nd consecutive day.
The cumulative active cases now stand at 4,85,350.
"The weekly positivity rate is currently at 2.44 per cent while the daily positivity rate stands at 2.34 per cent," the ministry said.
With substantially ramped up testing capacity across the country, a total of 18,38,490 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. The country has conducted 41,82,54,953 tests so far.
Around 35.12 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the ongoing nationwide vaccination drive.
