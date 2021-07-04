Punjab sees 172 fresh Covid-19 cases, 16 deaths in the past 24 hours

Punjab recorded 172 fresh COVID-19 cases and 16 more fatalities on Saturday, taking the state's infection tally to 5,96,265 and the death toll to 16,103, according to a medical bulletin.

The number of active cases stand at 2,538 in the state.

The fresh deaths due to the disease were reported from several districts, including Amritsar, Bathinda, Fazilka and Ferozepur.

Out of the new cases, Ludhiana reported 26 infections, followed by 24 in Jalandhar and 15 in Patiala, among others.

The state's positivity rate stands at 0.39 per cent.

With 368 more recoveries, the number of cured people reached 5,77,624, the bulletin said.

There are 101 critical patients who are on ventilator support, 320 other critical patients and 1,457 are on oxygen support, it said.

A total of 1,10,40,759 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

According to the bulletin, over six lakh people were administered anti-COVID-19 vaccines on Saturday in Punjab.

Meanwhile, the Union Territory of Chandigarh reported 18 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

The UT's infection tally stands at 61,718, according to the medical bulletin.

With no fresh death, the death toll remained at 808.

The number of active cases came down to 149, it said.

With 16 patients being discharged after they recovered from the infection, the number of cured reached 60,761 in Chandigarh, the bulletin said.

A total of 5,72,187 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 5,09,209 tested negative while reports of nine samples were awaited, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)