JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

PM Modi to visit US from Sep 21-27; will meet Trump, address UNGA session
Business Standard

India meets criteria to reclaim US trade concessions: Vijay Gokhale

The United States removed India from the GSP programme that allowed duty-free entry for up to $5.6 billion worth of its annual exports to the United States, citing lack of reciprocal market access

Reuters  |  New Delhi 

Vijay Gokhale
Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale | Photo: PTI

India meets the criteria for trade concessions that the United States eliminated in June, India's Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said on Thursday.

The United States removed India from the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) programme that allowed duty-free entry for up to $5.6 billion worth of its annual exports to the United States, citing lack of reciprocal market access.

Washington should take a call on reinstating trade concessions under the GSP, Gokhale told a news conference.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to meet U.S. President Donald Trump later this month in the United States.

 

 
First Published: Thu, September 19 2019. 16:52 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU