India needs to grow fast in new world order, says PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India has to play a bigger role in the new world order emerging post the pandemic.
“In the circumstances created by Covid-19, a new world order is emerging. In this new order, India has to develop itself at a faster pace,” the prime minister said at the valedictory session of the 96th Common Foundation Course of Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration.
The PM asked trainee officers at the Mussoorie institute to never lose sight of the biggest goal of evolving India into a modern and self-reliant country. “I have interacted with several batches of civil services trainees but your batch is special because you have done it in the year when India completes 75 years of Independence. When the country completes 100 years of its Independence you will be in service,” he said.
Asking trainee officers to never let go of their sense of service and duty, Modi said they should keep asking themselves throughout their careers whether they are losing these two qualities.
“The sense of authority and power harms both individuals and institutions.”
The PM also asked the trainee officers to always bear in mind that the country has to take the motto of reform, perform and transform to the next level. “When you go in the field you should not hesitate in taking a decision that you think might make a difference in the life of the man on the lowermost rung of the social ladder,” the PM said.
He also advised them not to treat the data in files brought to them when they go out in the field as just figures, saying they are related to individuals and dreams. “Try to understand the rationale behind a system in relation to the time in which it was established. When you understand the logic behind a system you can come up with permanent solutions,” he said.
