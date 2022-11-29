JUST IN
Latest news LIVE: Economy climbed 1 position under economist PM, says Modi
Top Headlines: India-UAE trade deal; crude import basket at 10-month low
Liquor available everywhere in Bihar, Nitish should roll back ban: RLJP
Govt will promote IT-electronics industries in Agra: Yogi Adityanath
IT raid, GST crackdown in poll-bound Padampur, traders call 12-hr bandh
All people living in India are Hindus, says RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat
32 untreated drains flowing into Najafgarh drain to be completely tapped
Monkeypox: WHO announces 'mpox' to be used as synonym for the disease
President Droupadi Murmu on two-day visit to Haryana from Tuesday
UP CM reviews plan for Ayodhya City-2031, bats for sustainable development
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Govt will promote IT-electronics industries in Agra: Yogi Adityanath
Business Standard

Liquor available everywhere in Bihar, Nitish should roll back ban: RLJP

CM Nitish Kumar should analyse it and roll back the law," RLJP chief Paras

Topics
Liquor ban | Bihar | Nitish Kumar

IANS  |  Patna 

Pashupati Kumar Paras, leader, Lok Janshakti Party
Pashupati Kumar Paras

Union minister and Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party chief Pashupati Kumar Paras on Monday said that Nitish Kumar should roll back the liquor ban in Bihar as it is available everywhere in the state.

"The Chief Minister, DGP and chief secretary are living in the state capital Patna. Why are they not taking strong action against the liquor mafias? Due to the failure of the state government, poor people are worst affected by it. Majority of the poor people are behind the bars and not the actual mafias," Paras said.

"The state government officials and the Chief Minister himself know that the law pertaining to liquor ban has completely failed here. If the implementation and execution of liquor ban law is not proper, why are they not rolling back? CM Nitish Kumar should analyse it and roll back the law," Paras said while interacting with media persons in his home constituency Hajipur.

"Who are those consuming liquor in the state? The state government should issue the list of liquor mafias. CM Nitish Kumar says from a public platform that the sale of liquor is highest in Patna and people are consuming it in their home. The chief minister has entire bureaucratic machinery, why are they not acting against liquor mafias," Paras asked.

--IANS

ajk/sha

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Liquor ban

First Published: Tue, November 29 2022. 08:07 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.