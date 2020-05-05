India plans largest human evacuation in modern history from May 7

India is undertaking the largest evacuation exercise in modern history as it plans it bring back close to 250,000 Indians from different parts of the world.

India’s evacuation of 170,000 civilians from Kuwait during the 1990 Gulf war has been the world’s largest evacuation exercise of civilians by air. Air India had then operated around 500 flights over two months. More than 25 years later, the feat also inspired the Akshay Kumar-starrer Bollywood movie <Airlift>.

According to a plan prepared by the Ministry of External Affairs and reviewed by Business Standard, while the Gulf region is priority, state-owned airline Air India will undertake 64 flights from London, Singapore, San Francisco, New York, Washington, Kuala Lumpur, Chicago in the week starting May 7. Seventy per cent of non-resident Indians live in the Gulf.

Air India will be charging fares ranging from Rs 12,000 to Rs 1 lakh. According to civil aviation minister HArdeep Singh Puri, passengers will have to bear the cost. “It is a service being provided by the airline for people who are willingly coming back. This by no means is different from that of a commercial flight,” Puri said.



ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: India says all existing visas suspended till May 17

However, executives of private airlines have expressed dismay over the government’s decision to involve only the state-owned carrier and leave them out. Revenue flights under the current situation would have been a shot in the arm for these airlines, which are seeking a financial bailout from the government.

The exercise will run into several weeks and will see the Indian Air Force and Indian Navy joining hands to bring back the citizens.

Three naval ships INS Jalashwa, INS Magar and INS Shardul have been sent to evacuate Indians stranded in Maldives and UAE. The ships sent to evacuate Indians from the Maldives and UAE will return to Kochi.

The Indian embassies in those countries have already prepared a database of citizens willing to come back. “Priority will be given to migrant workers abroad who have lost their livelihood, have short-term visas, and others like pregnant women and the elderly facing medical conditions,” MHA said in a statement

According to the plan, passengers coming from the Gulf will arrive at Kochi and Kozhikode, while those from UK and the US will be brought back to Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Delhi.

Passengers will undergo thermal screening before boarding and, upon arrival in India, will be quarantined for 14 days in state-run facilities.

Ajay Singh, promoter of low-cost airline Spicejet said his airline is eager to participate in the evacuation process, but had not been asked by the government.

“We are prepared with our aircraft, crew and network to support bringing back Indians from Middle-East. We are waiting to hear from the government. We would be eager to play a role and contribute in such times,” William Boulter, IndiGo’s Chief Commercial Officer said.

An executive of a private airline said that had all airlines been allowed to participate, the competition would have brought fares down further. “There has been no transparency in the process. If there was a real intention to help, the flights to Middle East should have been given to the lowest bidder. This kind of arbitrary pricing is detrimental for all except Air India. This is like a mini-bailout for them,” said an executive of a private airline.

P M M Jaibir, community welfare secretary of Indian Social Club in Oman said that there are many daily-wage labourers in Oman who have lost their jobs. “They have registered in first phase but are not being considered,” he said.