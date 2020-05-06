Private equity players see new business opportunities in post-Covid world

Private equity (PE) players are seeing a growing business opportunity post Covid-19 in providing long-term credit lines to Indian companies, with banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) reluctant to offer loans.

Currently, the PE exposure in credit is limited and constitutes less than a 2 per cent share of the overall credit offered to industry. Only a few players such as KKR, AION Capital, SSG, and Edelweiss offer the product. “The current situation could up significant opportunities for private credit, essentially long-term credit to strong corporates to ...