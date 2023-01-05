JUST IN
Business Standard

India records 188 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths; active tally drops to 2,554

The daily positivity has been recorded at 0.10 per cent while the weekly positivity has been pegged at 0.12 per cent, the ministry said

Topics
India | Coronavirus | Omicron

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

India has recorded 188 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have declined to 2,554, according to Union health ministry data updated on Thursday.

The total tally of Covid cases has been recorded at 4,46,79,319 and the death toll stands at 5,30,710, with three deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity has been recorded at 0.10 per cent while the weekly positivity has been pegged at 0.12 per cent, the ministry said.

The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national recovery rate has increased to 98.80 per cent, according to the health ministry's website.

There has been a decrease of 16 cases in the active Covid caseload in a span of 24 hours, it stated, and added that the number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,41,46,055 while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.12 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020.

India crossed the two-crore mark on May 4, three crore cases on June 23, 2021, and four crore cases on January 25 this year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, January 05 2023. 11:08 IST

