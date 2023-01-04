JUST IN
Genome sequencing detects four cases of Omicron sub-variant BF.7 in Bengal
Four eclipse events this year, two would be visible in India: Astro expert
Over 57 million Indians affected by serious fungal diseases: Study
Broadcasting infra, network development scheme will augment infra: PM Modi
CCEA approves Rs 2,539 crore BIND scheme for modernising Doordarshan, AIR
Over 2,000 CRPF personnel being deployed in J&K's Rajouri, Poonch districts
98.7% decline in Kala-azar cases since 2007 in India: Health Ministry
SC stays Allahabad HC order asking UP govt to hold polls without OBC quota
Isro planning second development SSLV flight next month: Officials
IndiGo aircraft suffers tail strike while landing in Kolkata; no injuries
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News
Four eclipse events this year, two would be visible in India: Astro expert
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Genome sequencing detects four cases of Omicron sub-variant BF.7 in Bengal

The condition of the four patients is stable

Topics
Coronavirus | West Bengal | Omicron

Press Trust of India  |  Sagar Island (WB) 

Photo: Unsplash/Mufid Majnun
Photo: Unsplash/Mufid Majnun

Four cases of Omicron subvariant BF.7 were detected in West Bengal, a health official said on Wednesday.

Genome sequencing of the four people, who have recently returned from the US, confirmed that they were infected with the new variant of the coronavirus, he said.

The condition of the four patients is stable, he said.

Of the four people, three are from Nadia district, while one person hails from Bihar but currently resides in Kolkata, the official told PTI.

Last week, two persons, including a foreign national, tested positive for COVID-19 at Kolkata airport, and their genome sequencing later confirmed they were infected with the BF.7 subvariant of Omicron.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Coronavirus

First Published: Wed, January 04 2023. 22:46 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU