India records highest single-day spike with over 22,000 new Covid-19 cases

India on Saturday recorded the highest single-day spike of 22,771 cases, pushing the total tally to 6,48,315, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. The country recorded a spike of 20,903 cases yesterday.

The death count rose to 18,655, with 442 people succumbing to the deadly virus in 24 hours. A total of 3,94,226 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals. The recovery rate is 60.73 per cent among the Covid-19 patients.

With a spike of 6,364 cases, Maharashtra remained the worst pandemic hit state in the country. The state has a total of 1,92,990 cases, including 8,376 deaths.

Tamil Nadu is on the second spot with 1,02,721 confirmed cases, of which, 1,385 people have died, 58,378 recovered and 42,958 are active.

Delhi with a total of 94,695 cases, including 2,923 deaths and 65,624 recoveries is on the third spot.

States with more than 10,000 cases include Gujarat with 34,600 cases and 1,904 deaths, Uttar Pradesh (25,797), Rajasthan (19,052), Madhya Pradesh (14,297), West Bengal (20,488), Haryana (16,003), Karnataka (19,710), Andhra Pradesh (16,934), Telangana (20,462) and Bihar (10,954) cases.