Submitted long-term low emissions growth strategy: India at COP27

The Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Bhupender Yadav delivered India’s National Statement at the 27th Conference of the Parties (COP27) in Sharm el-Sheikh on Tuesday, highlighting India’s efforts in meeting its climate commitments.

He said when Prime Minister (PM) spoke at Glasgow at COP26, he committed to make India a net-zero economy by 2070.

“Within a year, India has submitted its long-term low emissions growth strategy, indicating low-carbon transition pathways in key economic sectors,” said Yadav.

Highlighting India had updated its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) in August this year, Yadav said, “We have embarked upon far-reaching new initiatives in renewable energy, electric mobility, ethanol-blended fuels, and green hydrogen as alternative energy sources.”

He said India seeks to foster strong international cooperation through action and solutions-oriented coalitions like the International Solar Alliance and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure —both were launched and nurtured by India.

Highlighting India’s arduous efforts, notwithstanding its contribution to the world’s cumulative emissions so far at less than 4 per cent, Yadav said, “Our annual per-capita emissions are about one-third the global average.”

While issuing a clarion call for a paradigm shift from mindless and destructive consumption to mindful and deliberate utilisation, Yadav said, “We are trustees of Planet Earth. We must nurture it through sustainable lifestyles that optimise use of resources and minimise waste.”

Yadav also talked about the Lifestyle for the Environment (LiFE) concept that PM Modi laid out in the National Statement at COP26.

Mission LiFE was launched by the PM in the presence of United Nations (UN) Secretary-General António Guterres on October 20 this year. It is also a part of India’s updated NDC officially submitted to the UN Framework Convention on in August this year.

Under NDC, India has updated its target to reduce the intensity of emissions of its gross domestic product by 45 per cent by 2030, from 2005 levels.

It was earlier 30 per cent. It has also updated the target of capacity addition from non-fossil fuel sources.

India has said it will achieve about 50 per cent cumulative electric power installed capacity from non-fossil fuel-based energy resources by 2030.

“India seeks to lead by example and invites the global community to be a part of Mission LiFE for individual, family, and community-based actions. India is assuming the Presidency of the G20 in 2023 with the motto of ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’,” said Yadav.