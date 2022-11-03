JUST IN
Patients surge at hospital OPDs as Delhi air quality remains 'severe'
Madras HC to declare court premises plastic-free on November 10
Army foils infiltration bid, kills terrorist along LoC in J&K's Poonch
Jharkhand CM skips ED summons, going to Chhattisgarh to attend tribal event
Don't spare corrupt, don't be defensive: PM to Central Vigilance Commission
Karnataka makes meditation compulsory in schools, pre university colleges
Farm fires' share in Delhi's pollution 38%, highest this season: Experts
Education Ministry releases Performance Grading Index for states, UTs
Was out of T20 team but not out of practice, says Mohammed Shami
T20 World Cup: Bangladesh's Nurul Hasan accuses Kohli of 'fake fielding'
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
EAM S Jaishankar to visit Russia on Nov 7; to hold talks with Sergey Lavrov
Business Standard

India rejects references to Jammu and Kashmir in China-Pakistan statement

The joint statement was issued after talks between Sharif and Chinese President Xi Jinping

Topics
Pakistan  | China-Pakistan | India

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Arindam Bagchi
MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi

India on Thursday rejected references to Jammu and Kashmir in a China-Pakistan joint statement during Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's visit to Beijing.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the references were "unwarranted" and India consistently rejected such statements.

The Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh are and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India, he said.

On China-Pakistan-Economic Corridor (CPEC), Bagchi said India consistently conveyed "protests and concerns" to China and Pakistan as it includes projects in the "sovereign territory" of India.

We resolutely reject any attempts to utilise such projects to change the status quo in that area, Bagchi said.

The joint statement was issued after talks between Sharif and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Pakistan

First Published: Thu, November 03 2022. 18:31 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.