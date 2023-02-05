JUST IN
Business Standard

India reports 113 new coronavirus cases; active tally rise to 1,817

The death toll stands at 5,30,745, the data updated at 8 am stated

Topics
Coronavirus | public health | Health Ministry

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Covid test
Representative Image

India logged 113 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases increased to 1,817, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll stands at 5,30,745, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The Covid case tally stood at 4.46 crore (4,46,83,363).

The daily positivity was recorded at 0.09 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.08 per cent.

The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.81 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,50,801, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.57 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, February 05 2023. 11:23 IST

