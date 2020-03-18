India reports 151 case of coronavirus; paramilitary forces go 'battle mode'

India reported its 151st patient Wednesday evening as the health ministry said new cases had found in Uttar Pradesh, Bengaluru, and Telangana.

The reported its first patient after a 34-year-old soldier of Ladakh Scout regiment tested positive, prompting the government to ask all to go into "battle mode".

The government issued an advisory explaining soldiers' responsibility in containing the spread of the spread of the that has killed nearly 7,000 people worldwide and infected over 1.7 lakh others.





ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE updates: 151 cases in India, 42 in Maharashtra, Delhi 10

Separately, a group of venture capitalists and start-ups appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "impose strict lock-downs and impose Section 144 (a law that bans large gatherings) across key cities this week" to combat the virus.

"The virus does not discriminate basis nationality - early, strong and decisive action is key to containment," said a presentation posted on Twitter by Abhiraj Singh Bhal, the co-founder of Urban Company (formerly Urban Clap), according to NDTV.