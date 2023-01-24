JUST IN
B20 meet: By 2026-27, Gujarat aims to be a $500 bn economy, says minister
Congress to hold press conference across nation on Wednesday
BJP files complaint against Cong on irregularities in 'TenderSURE' projects
PM prioritising energy sector in northeast: Union minister Hardeep Puri
Police arrests SpiceJet flyer for 'unruly behaviour' at Delhi airport
BJP secures majority in 11 urban local bodies in MP, Congress wins in 8
FBI, CBI officials meet to discuss cooperation on technology-based crimes
Municipal House to elect national capital's mayor, deputy mayor today
Fugitive businessman Atul Gupta loses bid to get new S African passport
LIVE: PM Modi working to make Andaman and Nicobar self-reliant, says Shah
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News
Students group screens BBC documentary on PM Modi at Hyderabad univ
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

India reports 89 new Covid-19 infections, active cases below 2,000

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.06 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.08 per cent

Topics
Coronavirus | public health | Health Ministry

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

covid, corona, coronavirus
Photo: Bloomberg

India saw a single-day rise of 89 coronavirus infections, while the active case count came down by three to stand at 1,931, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The total tally of Covid cases was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,82,104).

The death toll stands at 5,30,737 with two deaths -- one reconciled by Kerala and one reported by Rajasthan -- in the last 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.06 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.08 per cent.

Active cases now constitute 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the country's COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.81 per cent, according to the ministry's website.

A decrease of three cases has been recorded in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 4,41,49,436, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the website, 220.30 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Coronavirus

First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 10:45 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU