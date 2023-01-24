India reports 89 new Covid-19 infections, active cases below 2,000

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19 infection increases risk of severe blood clots for one year: Study
One in 20 people suffer long-term effects of Covid-19, says study
Coronavirus: Study sheds light on origins of SARS-CoV-2 variant Omicron
Research shows how SARS-CoV-2 virus creates severe Covid-19 causing toxin
India logs 173 new coronavirus infections; active tally declines to 2,670
-
India saw a single-day rise of 89 coronavirus infections, while the active case count came down by three to stand at 1,931, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.
The total tally of Covid cases was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,82,104).
The death toll stands at 5,30,737 with two deaths -- one reconciled by Kerala and one reported by Rajasthan -- in the last 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.06 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.08 per cent.
Active cases now constitute 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the country's COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.81 per cent, according to the ministry's website.
A decrease of three cases has been recorded in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 4,41,49,436, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.
According to the website, 220.30 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 10:45 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU