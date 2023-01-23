South Korea's cumulative Covid cases top 30 million; death toll at 33,235

reported 9,227 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, the lowest number in more than three months, health authorities said, amid a slowdown in infections and less testing over the Lunar New Year holiday.

The new cases, including 60 from overseas, brought the total caseload to 30,008,756, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

The nation, with a population of 51.6 million, also reached the grim milestone of 30 million, three years after its first Covid-19 case was reported on January 20, 2020.

Monday's tally marked the lowest since October 10, 2022, when the country reported 8,973 new cases.

The country added 26 Covid-19 deaths, bringing the death toll to 33,235. The number of critically ill patients came to 450, slightly down from 460 the previous day, the KDCA said.

On Friday, the government said it will lift a mask mandate for most public indoor spaces January 30, but people will still be required to wear masks on public transportation and in medical facilities.

The government has also been closely watching overseas visitors amid the recent surge in infections in China following Beijing's lifting of its zero-Covid policy in December.

