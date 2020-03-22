JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Coronavirus LIVE: Punjab orders lockdown till March 31; Mumbai patient dies
Business Standard

India's coronavirus cases rise to 324; death toll 5 as states lock down

The Punjab government said the state will be locked till March 31 to stem the spread of the coronavirus

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

coronavirus
Eleven more persons tested positive for coronavirus in Punjab on Saturday

A 63-year-old man died of the coronavirus in Mumbai, news agencies reported as India launched a 14-hour long curfew on Sunday to limit the fast-spreading epidemic in the country.

It was the country's fifth death from the coronavirus and the second in Maharashtra. As many as 324 have been diagnosed with the disease as of this morning, said the health ministry.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: Punjab orders lockdown till March 31; Mumbai patient dies

The Punjab government said the state will be locked till March 31 to stem the spread of the coronavirus, invoking measures like shutting down markets, curtailing public transport and urging people to keep indoors.

Eleven more persons tested positive for coronavirus in Punjab on Saturday, taking the total number of confirmed cases of the infection to 14 in the state. Several states and cities have announced measures to curb the spread of coronavirus.
First Published: Sun, March 22 2020. 11:28 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU