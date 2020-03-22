India's coronavirus cases rise to 324; death toll 5 as states lock down

A 63-year-old man died of the in Mumbai, news agencies reported as India launched a 14-hour long curfew on Sunday to limit the fast-spreading epidemic in the country.



It was the country's fifth death from the and the second in Maharashtra. As many as 324 have been diagnosed with the disease as of this morning, said the health ministry.





The Punjab government said the state will be locked till March 31 to stem the spread of the coronavirus, invoking measures like shutting down markets, curtailing public transport and urging people to keep indoors.



Eleven more persons tested positive for in Punjab on Saturday, taking the total number of confirmed cases of the infection to 14 in the state. Several states and cities have announced measures to curb the spread of coronavirus.