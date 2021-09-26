India's cumulative Covid-19 vaccination coverage crosses 850 mn mark

-
-
India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed the 85 crore mark, the Union Health Ministry informed on Sunday.
"With the administration of 68,42,786 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed the landmark of 85 Cr (85,60,81,527) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 83,64,110 sessions," an official release.
The Ministry informed that the recovery of 26,032 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,29,02,351.
"Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 97.77 per cent. The recovery rate is currently at its highest peak since March 2020," the release said.
It further said that the active caseload is presently 3,03,476, which constitute 0.90 per cent of the country's total positive Cases.
The testing capacity has also been enhanced across the country, and the weekly positivity rate at 1.98 per cent remains less than 3 per cent for the last 93 days now, the ministry noted.
The daily positivity rate stands at 1.90 per cent. The daily positivity rate has remained below 3 per cent for the last 27 days and below 5 per cent for 110 consecutive days now.
According to the release, more than 83.54 crore (83,54,12,250) vaccine doses have been provided to states/UTs so far through the government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category.
"Further, more than 1.17 crore doses (1,17,12,275) are in the pipeline. More than 4.56 crore (4,56,96,920) balance and unutilised COVID vaccine doses are still available with the states/UTs to be administered," it added.
