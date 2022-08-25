JUST IN
Jaishankar discusses cooperation in space, health sectors with Brazilian FM
'One Nation, One Man, One Fertilizer': Congress takes dig at govt's order
India calls for immediate cessation of hostilities, violence in Ukraine
PM security lapse: SC panel finds Ferozepur SSP failed to discharge duty
SC to review two key points in PMLA verdict, issues notice to Centre
SC notice to Centre, Guj over release of 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano case
Malware found in 5 out of 29 phones, no conclusive evidence of Pegasus: SC
SC fast-forwards, to hear 25 cases, including note ban, starting next week
CBI files charge sheet in Rs 9 lakh Biocon Biologics bribery case
IRCTC cancels 116 trains today, 25 Aug: Check your train status here
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Jaishankar discusses cooperation in space, health sectors with Brazilian FM
Fisherman shot dead in Assam near Bangladesh border, locals blame BSF
Business Standard

India's first aircraft carrier INS Vikrant to be commissioned on Sept 3

The commissioning of the indigenously-built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant will contribute in ensuring peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region

Topics
INS Vikrant | Indian aircraft carrier | India indigenous aircraft carrier

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

INS Vikrant
Built at an overall cost of close to Rs 20,000 crore, the carrier’s keel was laid in February 2009, followed by its launch in August 2013

The commissioning of the indigenously-built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant will contribute in ensuring peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region, Vice Chief of Indian Navy Vice Admiral SN Ghormade said on Thursday.

INS Vikrant will be commissioned into the Navy at an event in Kochi on September which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said.

Vice Admiral Ghormade said the commissioning of the aircraft carrier will be an "unforgettable" day as it will significantly enhance the country's overall maritime capabilities.

Asked whether the Indian Navy is pushing for construction of a second aircraft carrier, he said deliberations are on over it.

On INS Vikrant, he said its commissioning will be a historic occasion and that it is also a symbol of "national unity" as its components came from a significant number of states and Union Territories.

The aircraft carrier, built at a cost of around Rs 20,000 crore, successfully completed the fourth and final phase of the sea trials last month.

With the construction of 'Vikrant', India has joined a select group of nations having the niche capability to indigenously design and build an aircraft carrier.

The ship has over 2,300 compartments, designed for a crew of around 1700 people, including specialised cabins to accommodate women officers.

Vikrant has a top speed of around 28 knots and a cruising speed of 18 knots with an endurance of about 7,500 nautical miles.

The aircraft carrier is 262 metres long, 62 metres wide and it has a height of 59 metres. Its construction began in 2009.

The Navy said the ship is powered by four gas turbines totalling 88 MW power and has a maximum speed of 28 Knots.

The project has been implemented under the three phases of contract between the ministry of defence and Cochin Shipyard Ltd, beginning May 2007.

The ship's keel was laid in February 2009.

The Navy said the aircraft carrier would be commissioned into the force on September 2 and it would bolster India's position in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) and its quest for a blue water Navy.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on INS Vikrant

First Published: Thu, August 25 2022. 14:30 IST

`
.