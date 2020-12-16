India's HDI rank slips two places to 131, still gets UNDP praise

-
ALSO READ
India ranked at 116th position in World Bank's Human Capital Index
India is 'proud' to endorse US initiative on universal human rights
Covid-19 could push 207 mn more people into extreme poverty by 2030: UNDP
Sonu Sood receives SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award by UNDP
India-UN Development Partnership Fund supports projects to tackle Covid-19
-
India's Human Development Index or HDI position has marginally dropped after improving last year. In the latest UNDP's HDI ranking, India stands at 131. Last year India's ranking was 129.
HDR is UNDP's annual assessment of the state of human development worldwide and includes the Human Development Index (HDI), which measures individual countries' progress.
However, UNDP officials say this doesn't mean India didn't do well but others did better. UNDP Resident Representative Shoko Noda in fact praised India's commitment to reduce carbon emission and said that India can help other countries too.
However, they agreed there's room for India for further improvements, in a webinar organized by the UNDP.
This year, with COVID around, the report introduces a new index by the name of PHDI. The planetary pressures- adjusted HDI (PHDI) retains the simplicity and clarity of the original HDI while accounting for some of the complex system-level dynamics discussed throughout the report.
"More than ever, we can do things differently for a better planet," Noda said. She stressed that the PHDI was introduced as they believe no development can take place without planetary considerations.
The PHDI adjusts the standard HDI by a country's level of carbon dioxide emissions and material consumption, each on a per capita basis.
This year's HDR report comes amid the pandemic. "COVID-19 responses have widened our imaginations as to what's possible. Life need not inevitably get worse due to planetary changes, but we must do more than minimise damages and commit to realising unprecedented futures," was a key finding of this year's report.
Norway ranked No 1, while Niger is ranked last at 189 in this year's UNDP Human Development Index ranking.
--IANS
abn/in
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU