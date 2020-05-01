JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Lockdown extended for 2 more weeks, this time with major relaxations
Business Standard

India's internet speed improves over previous week, but still below peak

Fixed download speed in India was 35.84 Mbps. Both are marginally higher than the previous week

Topics
Internet Services In India   |   Internet  |  Coronavirus

Sachin P Mampatta  |  Mumbai 

internet, speed, web, data, wifi, mobile, technology, AI, IoT, internet of things, artificial intelligence
Still, fixed internet speed remains 9.8 per cent lower than their March peak, while mobile speeds were down 12.1 per cent.

India’s internet was faster last week than before. It is still below its peak speed last seen in March. Mobile download speed was 10.35 megabits per second (Mbps) for the week ending April 27, shows data from global internet tracker Ookla.

Fixed download speed in India was 35.84 Mbps. Both are marginally higher than the previous week (chart 1).

chart

Still, fixed internet speed remains 9.8 per cent lower than their March peak, while mobile speeds were down 12.1 per cent. Internet speeds serve as an indicator, available with good frequency to understand the extent of a lockdown and whether it is being eased or tightened since usage picks up as people are confined to their homes.

Analysts widely used it for China, which enforced a large-scale lockdown to prevent spread of the pandemic. Global internet speeds also show improvement. A few countries have begun to open up the lockdown and thereby reducing internet traffic. China has seen a rebound in internet speeds. It is up 19-21 per cent compared to its January numbers (chart 2).

chart
First Published: Fri, May 01 2020. 22:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU