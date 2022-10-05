JUST IN
From stubs to soft toys, this Indian factory reprocesses cigarette ends
3 JeM terrorists neutralised in Jammu-Kashmir's Shopian encounter
Top Headlines: Reliance Jio 5G trials today, Musk-Twitter deal, and more
UP CM Yogi leads Vijayadashami procession in Gorakhpur with grand turnout
Latest news LIVE: India logs 2,468 cases of Covid in 24 hrs, 8 new deaths
Govt declares 10 including Hizbul commanders 'terrorists' under UAPA
Best of BS Opinion: A non-hyphenated democracy, development by HAL & more
FSSAI directs authorities to make sure mid-day meal suppliers have licence
Rushdie among favourites to win this year's Nobel for literature: Report
Gujjars, Bakerwals, Pahadis in Jammu & Kashmir to get quota benefits
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Data story: India records 2,468 new Covid cases; death toll at 528,733
Dussehra reinforces faith in righteousness, says Vice President Dhankhar
Business Standard

India's Mars orbiter dies after 6-month mission lasts eight years

The orbiter, called Mangalyaan in Sanskrit, made India only the fourth nation to reach the distant planet; it garnered global attention primarily for its shoestring budget

Topics
Mars Orbiter Mission | ISRO | Indian Space Research Organisation

Anurag Kotoky | Bloomberg 

India's Mars Orbiter
Mangalyaan’s objectives included looking for methane and carbon dioxide in Mars’s atmosphere to determine whether life ever existed on the Red planet

India’s mission to Mars -- an orbiter studying the surface and atmosphere -- finally ran out of fuel after spending eight years in the outer world, according to the nation’s space agency.

The device, launched in 2013, was expected to last just six months -- demonstrating India’s technological prowess on a frugal budget, the Indian Space Research Organization said in a statement Monday. A long eclipse led to the orbiter losing contact with the ground station in April.

It ran out of fuel and couldn’t achieve the necessary altitude to generate power, the agency said, declaring the spacecraft “non-recoverable.”

The orbiter, called Mangalyaan in Sanskrit, made India only the fourth nation to reach the distant planet. It garnered global attention primarily for its shoestring budget -- the probe cost about $74 million, just 11% of the price tag for NASA’s Maven probe, and tens of millions less than the $108 million 20th Century Fox spent making The Martian.

India’s Mars Orbiter Mission has ended with an irrecoverable loss of contact.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Mars Orbiter Mission

First Published: Wed, October 05 2022. 10:03 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.