India surviving because of teachings of shankaracharyas, sages: Kerala guv

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Saturday said India is surviving because of the teachings of saints such as shankaracharyas and sages

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan
Arif Mohammad Khan, Governor of Kerala | Photo: Wikipedia

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Saturday said India is surviving because of the teachings of saints such as shankaracharyas and sages.

Khan was speaking at a function in Mumbai where he received the SIES (South Indian Education Society) Sri Chandrasekarendra Saraswathi award for public leadership.

"India is surviving because of the teachings of saints like Shankaracharya and rishis. Indian civilisation is not only ancient but it is dynamic to create and face challenges, with the result that its continuity is ensured," he said.

Shankaracharya is a religious title used by the heads of monasteries called mathas in the Advaita Vedanta tradition of Hinduism.

First Published: Sat, December 10 2022. 23:37 IST

