CM Shinde, CM Bommai to meet HM Shah on Maha-K'taka border dispute

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that a meeting would be held with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde under the chairmanship of Union Home Minister next week on the Maharashtra- border dispute.

"A meeting with Chief Minister under the chairmanship of Union Home Minister will be held on December 14 or 15 over the border row between and Maharashtra," said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Talking to reporters on Saturday, he said that MPs from Karnataka will be meeting Union home Minister on Monday.

"Our MPs are going to meet Union Home Minister and explain Karnataka's stand. Most probably Amit Shah will call a meeting soon so that there is peace among people of both states. As soon as he calls, I'll go and attend the meeting", said Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai.

Bommai said that an all-party meeting will be held to discuss this issue. He said that he has spoken informally with former CM HD Kumaraswamy and Siddaramaiah, the Leader of the Opposition in the State Legislative Assembly on this matter. The meeting date will be fixed in consultation with them.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said that he will talk to Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the issue. Addressing a press conference, Fadnavis said that he had spoken to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai over the incidents that took place on Tuesday.

He further urged the people of Maharashtra and Karnataka to maintain peace and not to take law and order into their hands.

"Maharashtra is known for law and order and I request Maharashtra people don't take law and order in their hands and maintain peace in borders. It is also the responsibility of Karnataka to maintain law and order in their areas too. I told them that this type of incident was not right and it will not happen again. Stone pelting and destroying public buses are not right for both ends," said the Deputy Chief Minister.

