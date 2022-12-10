JUST IN
Business Standard

CM Shinde, CM Bommai to meet HM Shah on Maha-K'taka border dispute

Karnataka CM said a meeting would be held with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde under the chairmanship of Union Home Minister Amit Shah next week on the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute

Topics
Maharashtra | Karnataka

ANI  General News 

Amit Shah, Home Minister
Photo: Twitter

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that a meeting would be held with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde under the chairmanship of Union Home Minister Amit Shah next week on the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute.

"A meeting with Maharashtra Chief Minister under the chairmanship of Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be held on December 14 or 15 over the border row between Karnataka and Maharashtra," said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Talking to reporters on Saturday, he said that MPs from Karnataka will be meeting Union home Minister Amit Shah on Monday.

"Our MPs are going to meet Union Home Minister and explain Karnataka's stand. Most probably Amit Shah will call a meeting soon so that there is peace among people of both states. As soon as he calls, I'll go and attend the meeting", said Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai.

Bommai said that an all-party meeting will be held to discuss this issue. He said that he has spoken informally with former CM HD Kumaraswamy and Siddaramaiah, the Leader of the Opposition in the State Legislative Assembly on this matter. The meeting date will be fixed in consultation with them.

Earlier, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said that he will talk to Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the issue. Addressing a press conference, Fadnavis said that he had spoken to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai over the incidents that took place on Tuesday.

He further urged the people of Maharashtra and Karnataka to maintain peace and not to take law and order into their hands.

"Maharashtra is known for law and order and I request Maharashtra people don't take law and order in their hands and maintain peace in borders. It is also the responsibility of Karnataka to maintain law and order in their areas too. I told them that this type of incident was not right and it will not happen again. Stone pelting and destroying public buses are not right for both ends," said the Deputy Chief Minister.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, December 10 2022. 23:14 IST

