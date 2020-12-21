India suspends UK flights as 'abundant precaution' against new virus strain

-
ALSO READ
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Airlines to play key role in reaching vaccines
World Coronavirus Dispatch: The dangerous race for vaccine approval
Coronavirus vaccine update: Chinese vaccine shows promise in animal tests
Explained: Tricky virus, awry tests and Dubai's blacklist of Indian labs
World Coronavirus Dispatch: Dicey nature of investing in oil during Covid
-
India will suspend flights from and to the UK from Tuesday midnight till December 31, joining others in announcing travel bans over a new strain of the coronavirus in the European country.
Europe and regions from Canada to Hong Kong suspended travel links to the UK, as a full lockdown came into force in London and southeast England to contain a mutation to the coronavirus.
"As a measure of abundant precaution, passengers arriving from UK in all transit flights (flights that have taken off or flights which are reaching India before 22nd Dec at 23.59 hrs) should be subject to mandatory RT-PCR test on arrival at the airports concerned,” said India's civil aviation ministry on Twitter, referring to a medical scan to detect the disease.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU