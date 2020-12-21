India suspends UK flights to prevent the spread of new Covid-19 strain

India has suspended all flights from starting Tuesday midnight till December 31 to prevent the spread of a new strain of Covid-19 from entering the country.



With the travel ban, India joins the 20 other countries in Europe, Asia and South America which have restricted travel from



"Considering the prevailing situation in UK, the govt of India has decided that all flights originating from to India are to be suspended till December 31, 2020 (23.59 hours)," the civil aviation ministry said in a tweet.



"This suspension to start with effect trom 23.59 hours, December 22, 2020. Consequently, flights from India to UK shall stand temporarily suspended during above said period," it added.



Passengers already on their way and arriving before Tuesday midnight would be subject to mandatory RT-PCR test on arrival in India.