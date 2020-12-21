Gulf travel ban imposed for 7-8 days, to hit Indian and West Asian airlines

-
ALSO READ
Indian pilgrims will not travel to Saudi Arabia for Haj 2020, says Naqvi
How Kuwait expat quota bill may affect Indian diaspora of the gulf nation
'Atmanirbhar' airlines: Indian carriers focus on int'l passenger, cargo biz
Airlines can operate at 70-75% of pre-Covid levels, clarifies Centre
Indian airlines await govt bailout as other countries open their purses
-
Closure of borders by Kuwait, Oman and Saudi Arabia will hurt Indian and West Asian airlines which were seeing a pick up in traffic.
While India has suspended all flights from UK till December 31, the three West Asian states have stopped air travel from countries around the world for next 7-9 days.
ALSO READ: India suspends UK flights to prevent the spread of new Covid-19 strain
An air travel bubble between India and Kuwait was to come into effect from today permitting holders of certain types of visas to travel to the emirate. Oman recently relaxed norms allowing visa free entry to tourists.
Saudi Arabia still does not allow passengers from India to travel to the country but lets airlines transport passengers to India.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU