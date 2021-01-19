India takes necessary measures to safeguard sovereignty, says MEA

In a cautious reaction to a report that China has built a village in Arunachal Pradesh, India on Monday said it keeps a constant watch on all developments having a bearing on the country’s security, and takes necessary measures to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Ministry of External Affairs said India has stepped up the construction of border infrastructure, including roads and bridges for the improvement of livelihood of its citizens. The response from the ministry came when asked about a report by NDTV channel, saying China has constructed a new village in the disputed region of and it consisted of about 101 homes. The news channel said the report is based on satellite images accessed exclusively by it.

“We have seen recent reports on China undertaking construction work along the border areas with India. China has undertaken such infrastructure co­ns­truction activity in the past several years,” it said. “In response, our government too has stepped up border infrastructure including the construction of roads, bridges etc, which has provided much needed connectivity to the lo­cal population along the border,” it said.