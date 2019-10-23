India to close procurement deal with US for 24 Seahawks in November

India is finally concluding a procurement deal for multi-role helicopters the Navy had publicly labelled as ‘most important’. Defence ministry sources confirm a contract will be signed in November with the Pentagon (US Department of Defense) for 24 Lockheed Martin MH-60R Seahawks for $2-2.6 billion.

These choppers, with foldable blades, will be stationed on naval warships for anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare, combat search and rescue, vertical replenishment, medical evacuation. Seahawks are also used for Special Forces’ commando missions. For decades the ...