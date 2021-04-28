India to get first doses of Sputnik V vaccine by May 1, says RDIF CEO

-
ALSO READ
India approves Sputnik V vaccine, to produce 850 mn doses annually: RDIF
Sputnik V approved, India to soon have more Covid vaccines: Things to know
Sputnik V vaccine's efficacy confirmed at 91.4%: RDIF, Gamaleya Center
Russia cuts size of coronavirus vaccine study, stops further enrolment
Belarus first country after Russia to start Sputnik-V vaccination
-
The Russian Direct Investment Fund will deliver the Sputnik V vaccine to India as it battles the second wave of coronavirus, RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said on Monday.
Dmitriev, in an interview with CNN on Monday, said that the first doses will arrive in India on May 1. He also stated that India would be one of the key producers of Sputnik V.
Meanwhile, Indian doctors are looking forward to getting access to Russia's Sputnik V vaccine soon, Senior Director of the center for Chest and Respiratory Diseases at New Delhi's Super Specialty Hospital Dr Sandeep Nayar told TASS Newsagency on Tuesday.
"The Sputnik vaccine has a very good study and very good backup, so I'm hoping that we have that vaccine too as early as possible," Tass reported, quoting Senior Director of the Center for Chest and Respiratory Diseases, New Delhi's Super Specialty Hospital Dr. SandeepNayar.
At present, India is using two coronavirus vaccines, Covishield, developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford, and Covaxinmade by India's Bharat Biotech for vaccinating its citizens.
Sputnik V, the world's first registered coronavirus vaccine, has been approved for emergency use in 60 countries across the globe. According to an interim analysis from the trial published in The Lancet, the vaccine has 91.6 per cent efficacy.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU