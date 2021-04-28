Reliance to set up 1,000-bed Covid-19 hospital in Gujarat's Jamnagar

-
ALSO READ
Ahead of Covid-19 vaccine rollout, second mock drill across India on Jan 8
UK begins AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine rollout with dialysis patient
French coronavirus vaccine rollout slowed by focus on elderly, red tape
Acceleration in vaccine rollout achieved with help of private sector: Govt
Oil prices fall 2% as inventories rise and vaccine rollout stalls
-
Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) will set up a 1,000-bed COVID-19 hospital with oxygen facility at Jamnagar in Gujarat's Saurashtra region where it operates the world's largest crude oil refinery, with the 400-bed facility getting operational in the next five days, the state government said Wednesday.
Responding to Chief Minister Vijay Rupani's request, RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani has directed the company officials to build a 1,000-bed COVID-19 hospital with oxygen in Jamnagar, the state government said in a statement.
Ambani has informed the chief minister that by the next Sunday, a 400-bed hospital with oxygen facility will be started by Reliance Industries in Jamnagar.
After that, the company will scale up its capacity to 1,000 beds in a week or so, it said.
The government will help the company provide the required manpower for this hospital.
Other equipment and ancillary facilities will be set up by RIL for the hospital, which will serve the COVID-19 patients from Jamnagar and other adjoining districts in the state's Saurashtra region, it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU