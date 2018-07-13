JUST IN
Business Standard

India-US 2+2 dialogue expected in first week of September: Sitharaman

The US had in June postponed the 2+2 dialogue with India as Secretary of State Michael Pompeo had to travel to North Korea

IANS  |  New Delhi 

India,US,India-US

The 2+2 strategic dialogue, which was deferred earlier this month, is expected to take place in September, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday.

"The 2+2 dialogue with the US is to happen in the first week of September. The agenda will be to develop and strengthen strategic defence cooperation and to follow-on with what had transpired during the meeting with US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis"," Sitharaman told reporters.
