India-US 2+2 dialogue expected in first week of September: Sitharaman

-
ALSO READ
UK Defence Minister accused of snubbing Nirmala Sitharaman: Report
DefExpo 2018: Govt committed to peace, its people, territory, says PM Modi
Ready to deal with any 'unforeseen situation', says Sitharaman on Doklam
Nirmala to 'open' Defexpo on Wednesday, Modi to 'inaugurate' on Thursday
Any Indian misadventure to be met with equal response: Pak Defence Minister
-
The 2+2 strategic dialogue, which was deferred earlier this month, is expected to take place in September, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday.
"The 2+2 dialogue with the US is to happen in the first week of September. The agenda will be to develop and strengthen strategic defence cooperation and to follow-on with what had transpired during the meeting with US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis"," Sitharaman told reporters.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU