India, US hope to find an early solution to resolve trade issues: MEA

Reuters  |  New Delhi 

India and the United States are in talks to resolve trade issues and both New Delhi and Washington hope to find an early solution, an Indian foreign ministry spokesman said on Thursday.

"Discussions have been going on between the two sides," Raveesh Kumar, a spokesman for India's foreign ministry, said in a news conference."We remain optimistic that a solution will be found very soon," Kumar said.The two countries have been locked in trade disputes for months, slapping higher tariffs on each other's products and the U.S. withdrawing a key concession to India.

 

 
First Published: Thu, November 21 2019. 16:35 IST

