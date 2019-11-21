India, US hope to find an early solution to resolve trade issues: MEA

-
ALSO READ
PM to meet Xi, Putin at BRICS; MoUs on trade, investment to be inked
BRICS Summit: PM to discuss anti-terror measures with Brazil Prez, others
BRICS Summit: Goyal discusses global economic climate with trade ministers
NDMC proposes marginal hike in property taxes across residential colonies
PM Modi to visit Brazil on Nov 13 and 14 to attend 11th BRICS summit
-
India and the United States are in talks to resolve trade issues and both New Delhi and Washington hope to find an early solution, an Indian foreign ministry spokesman said on Thursday.
"Discussions have been going on between the two sides," Raveesh Kumar, a spokesman for India's foreign ministry, said in a news conference."We remain optimistic that a solution will be found very soon," Kumar said.The two countries have been locked in trade disputes for months, slapping higher tariffs on each other's products and the U.S. withdrawing a key concession to India.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU