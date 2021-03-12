India, Vietnam agree to work closely on key issues in UNSC agenda

-
ALSO READ
India at UNSC: Delhi calls for continued engagement between Syria, OPCW
'India's bid for permanent UNSC membership a matter of discussion'
India ready to play 'constructive role' in UNSC to end Syrian conflict
India calls for probe into chemical weapons, cautions UNSC on WMDs
Accorded highest priority to getting permanent membership of UNSC: India
-
India and Vietnam on Thursday held bilateral consultations on United Nations Security Council issues using the VTC platform where both sides agreed to work closely together on key issues on the UNSC agenda.
According to a release by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Vietnamese delegation was led by Do Hung Viet - Director-General, Department of International Organizations, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam along with officials from the Department of International Organisations, Department of Southeast Asia - South Asia - South Pacific of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Embassy of Vietnam at New Delhi and the Permanent Mission of Vietnam to the UN.
Prakash Gupta, Joint Secretary (UNP & Summits) led the Indian delegation and was joined by officials from the Southern Division of MEA, the Permanent Mission of India to the UN in New York and the Embassy of India in Hanoi.
"Both sides discussed a wide range of issues on the UNSC agenda and briefed each other on their UNSC priorities," MEA said.
Vietnam would be holding the Presidency of the UNSC in April 2021 and also informed the Indian side of its Presidency initiatives.
"Both sides agreed to work closely together on key issues on the UNSC agenda," it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU